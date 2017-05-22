WATCH: Joe Wicks Helps Gee Kick His Freddo Addiction

22nd May 2017, 12:44

The Body Coach gave Russell and the team his tips for giving up sugar.

Joe Wicks helps Gee get off the Freddos on Russell

Joe Wicks called into Russell Brand on Radio X this week, and gave Gee a few tips on how to break his crippling addiction to Freddos.

Watch our video to see his best advice for kicking his 20-a-day habit here:

Play

Joe Wicks helps Gee kick the sugar

The Body Coach called into Russell Brand on Radio X to help Gee get off the Freddos.

01:56

So basically just stop eating sugar?

Despite Joe's words of wisdom, it seems Matt and Gee were more distracted by Russell "lusting after" The Body Coach. Well, they do kind of look the same...

 

 

 

