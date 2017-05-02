WATCH: How Russell Brand First Met Woody Harrelson

Play How Russell Brand First Met Woody Harrelson The story of the time Woody Harrelson first met @rustyrockets is amazing! 01:10

Woody Harrelson was Russell Brand’s guest on his Radio X show this weekend.

The star of Natural Born Killers, The Hunger Games and the forthcoming War Of The Planet Of The Apes movie was talking to Russell about the film project Lost In London, but the subject of their very first encounter came up.

It was while Russell was making the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Russell was kicking a beach ball through a hoop. Woody wandered by. What happened next?

Watch the video to find out.