WATCH: How Russell Brand First Met Woody Harrelson

The tale of when our man first came into contact with the Hollywood actors is both brilliant… and tragic.
How Russell Brand First Met Woody Harrelson
The story of the time Woody Harrelson first met @rustyrockets is amazing!
The star of Natural Born Killers, The Hunger Games and the forthcoming War Of The Planet Of The Apes movie was talking to Russell about the film project Lost In London, but the subject of their very first encounter came up.
It was while Russell was making the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Russell was kicking a beach ball through a hoop. Woody wandered by. What happened next?
Watch the video to find out.
