Noel Gallagher To Appear On Russell Brand's New Radio X Show

Noel Gallagher will appear on Russell Brand's new Radio X show this week.

The comedian announced he'd be making his return to live radio this Sunday 2 April, and that the Oasis legend would be joining him as the very first guest.

Announcing the news on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, the comedian said: "Noel Gallagher's coming on the first show. I asked him nicely."

Watch Russell chatting to Chris Moyles about his new show now:

Play Russell Brand Announces his new show on Radio X! Yep. @rustyrockets is coming to Radio X! This Sunday from 11AM!

Brand gave Chris the credit for his return, joking: "Last time you and I spoke mate on this radio show, you instructed me to start this radio show, I think you even allocated the time slot. That's the kind of power you have on the airwaves and I have accepted it."