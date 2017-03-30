Noel Gallagher To Appear On Russell Brand's New Radio X Show

Russell Brand: "I Want To Be A Strictly Judge!”
The comedian has joked that if his mate Noel Fielding can get the Great British Bake Off gig, then HE can replace Len Goodman…
The Oasis legend will be the first guest on Brand's show this Sunday from 11am-1pm.
Noel Gallagher will appear on Russell Brand's new Radio X show this week.
The comedian announced he'd be making his return to live radio this Sunday 2 April, and that the Oasis legend would be joining him as the very first guest.
Announcing the news on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, the comedian said: "Noel Gallagher's coming on the first show. I asked him nicely."
Watch Russell chatting to Chris Moyles about his new show now:
Russell Brand Announces his new show on Radio X!
Yep. @rustyrockets is coming to Radio X! This Sunday from 11AM!
Brand gave Chris the credit for his return, joking: "Last time you and I spoke mate on this radio show, you instructed me to start this radio show, I think you even allocated the time slot. That's the kind of power you have on the airwaves and I have accepted it."
