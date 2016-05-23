WATCH: 17-year-Old Ricky Wilson Makes His TV Debut Chatting Up Barbara Windsor

Ricky Wilson might be a Radio X DJ and the frontman of Kaiser Chiefs these days, but back in 1995 he was a normal person just like the rest of us.

Well, he wasn't quite just like us, actually - as he'd already made his first TV appearance by the time he was 17.

To celebrate his 39th Birthday today, we're going back to that magic moment on The Mrs Merton Show in 1995, where he flirted with Carry On and Eastenders legend Barbara Windsor.

Watch the video from 10:10 to see him in action below:

In the clip, a fresh-faced Ricky quizzes the national treasure, asking: "You said you liked young men. How young would you go?"

And the outrageous flirting didn't stop there either. When Barbara Windsor replied "Are you offering?" Wilson upped the ante, saying "We'll talk after".

TV gold.