WATCH: These World Records REALLY Creep Russell Out

26 September 2017, 17:49

Russell Brand is creeped out by these world record

The Radio X DJ was preparing to interview the world's first cyborg, when he decided to check out some other Guinness World Record holders.

Russell had the chance to chat to Neil Harbisson - the world's first cyborg artist - this week, and while he can get behind a man with an antenna attached to his head, he's slightly more unnerved by other World Records.

Whatever you do, just don't mention the world's longest nails. 

Watch our video to find out why: 

Russell Brand's sure about some of these World Records...

He's totally behind the world's only cyborg though!

02:25

Trending On Radio X

IT second trailer still

The IT Sequel Has A Release Date

Linkin Park share video of Chester Bennington

WATCH: Linkin Park Share Video Of Chester Bennington

Blossoms 2016

Blossoms For Neighbourhood Festival 2017 Opening Party

David Bowie 2015

Celebrating David Bowie Tour Returns To The UK For 2018

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite