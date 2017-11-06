WATCH: When Russell Made Matt Feel His Gusset...

6 November 2017, 17:38

The comedian and Radio X DJ's tour trousers have definitely seen better days!

Fans of the show will know that Russell loves to put his leg up on the desk from time to time, but last week he was having a few issues.

It turns out that his trusty tour trousers might be getting a little too much action, but he's definitely NOT going to throw them out.

After all, if Batman wears the same uniform, why shouldn't he?

Watch our video above to see Matt feel the cobwebs between his gusset... which isn't a euphemism by the way.

Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X, Sundays from 11am-1pm.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE RUSSELL BRAND PODCAST:

 

Trending On Radio X

Morrissey performing in 2017

The Hollywood Bowl To Go Meat-Free For Morrissey

U2 2015

U2 To Play Trafalgar Square For Pre-MTV EMAs Party

Liam Gallagher and Shane McGowan

Liam Gallagher Replies To Claims He's Shane McGowan's Drinking Buddy
Ozzy Osbourne press shot

Ozzy Osbourne For Download Festival 2017

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite