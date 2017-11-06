WATCH: When Russell Made Matt Feel His Gusset...

The comedian and Radio X DJ's tour trousers have definitely seen better days!

Fans of the show will know that Russell loves to put his leg up on the desk from time to time, but last week he was having a few issues.

It turns out that his trusty tour trousers might be getting a little too much action, but he's definitely NOT going to throw them out.

After all, if Batman wears the same uniform, why shouldn't he?

Watch our video above to see Matt feel the cobwebs between his gusset... which isn't a euphemism by the way.

