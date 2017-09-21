WATCH: Russell Has His Dog Bear's Nuts In A Jar...

21 September 2017, 17:05

Russell Brand has his dog Bear's nuts in a jar

The Radio X DJ's pet dog may have finally been neutered, but he seems as hyper as ever.

Russell Brand has revealed he's finally done something to tackle his pet dog's behaviour, but it seems to have done no good.

Just after his wedding, the Radio X DJ had the Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick remove Bear's "nut bag," but he still loves barking at horses. 

Watch our video to get the latest on Russell's excitable dog:

Russell's dog Bear got a bit TOO excited again.

Russell revealed he's got Bear's nuts in a jar, but he's still playing up.

01:20

Despite how mischievous Bear is, Russell won't train him and here's the hilarious reason why...

When will Russell start to control his dog?

He just won't be told and Matt knows why.

01:58

You can listen to Russell on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. And don't forget, you can contact the show at anytime, day or night via russell@radiox.co.uk.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE RUSSELL BRAND PODCAST:

Trending On Radio X

The Killers discuss playing Shadowplay live

WATCH: Why The Killers Won't Stop Playing Shadowplay Live...

Karl Pilkington Signs Copies Of New DVD 'The Moani

Karl Pilkington Is Returning With A New Series

Foo Fighters in Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: James Corden Auditions For Foo Fighters In Carpool Karaoke
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Looks Like Liam And Noel Gallagher's Children Are Feuding...

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X