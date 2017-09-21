WATCH: Russell Has His Dog Bear's Nuts In A Jar...

The Radio X DJ's pet dog may have finally been neutered, but he seems as hyper as ever.

Russell Brand has revealed he's finally done something to tackle his pet dog's behaviour, but it seems to have done no good.

Just after his wedding, the Radio X DJ had the Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick remove Bear's "nut bag," but he still loves barking at horses.

Watch our video to get the latest on Russell's excitable dog:

Russell's dog Bear got a bit TOO excited again. Russell revealed he's got Bear's nuts in a jar, but he's still playing up. 01:20

Despite how mischievous Bear is, Russell won't train him and here's the hilarious reason why...

When will Russell start to control his dog? He just won't be told and Matt knows why. 01:58

