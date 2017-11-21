WATCH: Russell Brand Gets Good Vibes Off A Druid

Russell helped the team explore their spiritual side, and had a very special guest to help him do it.

Russell 's latest show saw him chat to a real-life druid by the name of Philip Carr-Gomm in order the to help the team conjure up a bit of magic.

What that pretty much equated to was the comedian and Radio X DJ finally being given an excuse to hold everyone's hands. Russell was feeling plenty of love and energy, but we're not sure the rest of the ream were convinced.

It might have had more to do with his bathroom habit's though...

Watch our video above do see how they got on.

Listen to Russell on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here.