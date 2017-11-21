WATCH: Russell Brand Gets Good Vibes Off A Druid

21 November 2017, 14:11

Russell helped the team explore their spiritual side, and had a very special guest to help him do it.

Russell 's latest show saw him chat to a real-life druid by the name of Philip Carr-Gomm in order the to help the team conjure up a bit of magic.

What that pretty much equated to was the comedian and Radio X DJ finally being given an excuse to hold everyone's hands. Russell was feeling plenty of love and energy, but we're not sure the rest of the ream were convinced.

It might have had more to do with his bathroom habit's though...

Watch our video above do see how they got on. 

Listen to Russell on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. 

 Subscribe via iTunes 

Subscribe to The Russell Brand Show on Radio X Podcast from iTunes

You can subscribe to this podcast via the iTunes Store and Podcast app. Click the button to subscribe.
 
And don't forget, you can contact the show at anytime, day or night via russell@radiox.co.uk.
 
 

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite