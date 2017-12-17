WATCH: Russell Brand Nicked Matt's Thermal Leggings...

And he won't give them back!

During the snowy weekend, talk turned to methods of keeping warm in the winter, and Russell admitted to having a pair of Matt's thermal leggings.

Watch our video where he makes a case for keeping them forever.

If we were Matt we'd probably just let Russell have them, especially with al that stretching he does on the desk!

