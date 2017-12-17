WATCH: Russell Brand Nicked Matt's Thermal Leggings...

17 December 2017, 00:00

And he won't give them back!

During the snowy weekend, talk turned to methods of keeping warm in the winter, and Russell admitted to having a pair of Matt's thermal leggings.

Watch our video where he makes a case for keeping them forever.

If we were Matt we'd probably just let Russell have them, especially with al that stretching he does on the desk!

Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. 

