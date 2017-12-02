WATCH: Russell Brand On Switching On Marlow’s Christmas Lights

2 December 2017, 10:09

The Buckinghamshire town got ol’ Russell to kick start their festive season. Here’s what happened.

Russell was invited by the town of Marlow in Buckinghamshire to switch on their Christmas lights. It ended up with our hero on top of a bus, mobbed by fans - or so he says.

He says: “I don’t know if you guys remember a little thing called Beatlemania, it was a bit like that, but in a small town in Buckinghamshire.”

He went on to make a speech that claimed “Town is a belief system…”

“Oh you didn’t do that, did you?” groaned Matt Morgan. Find out how it went…

And here’s actual footage of the event itself, courtesy of MyMarlowUK…

