Listen To Radio X On Smart Speakers & Devices
6 February 2018, 16:58
Want to listen to Radio X on your Amazon Echo or Google Home? It's easy!
Listening to Radio X on your latest smart device is simple - all you have to do is ask!
Listen To Radio X On Amazon Echo
Just say 'Alexa, open Radio X'.
Use the Alexa app to grant the Radio X skill location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Radio X station.
Wake Up To Chris Moyles On Your Amazon Echo
If you've got the latest update to your Amazon Echo or Echo Spot, try saying "Alexa, wake me up to Radio X UK at 6:30am" and you'll never miss a minute of The Chris Moyles Show!
Listen To Radio X On Google Home
Google Assistant can play whichever Radio X station is best for you - just say 'Ok Google, play Radio X UK.', 'Ok Google, play Radio X London.' or 'Ok Google, play Radio X Manchester.'