Listen To Radio X On Smart Speakers & Devices

Want to listen to Radio X on your Amazon Echo or Google Home? It's easy!

Listen To Radio X On Amazon Echo

Just say 'Alexa, open Radio X'.

Use the Alexa app to grant the Radio X skill location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Radio X station.

Wake Up To Chris Moyles On Your Amazon Echo

If you've got the latest update to your Amazon Echo or Echo Spot, try saying "Alexa, wake me up to Radio X UK at 6:30am" and you'll never miss a minute of The Chris Moyles Show!

Listen To Radio X On Google Home

Google Assistant can play whichever Radio X station is best for you - just say 'Ok Google, play Radio X UK.', 'Ok Google, play Radio X London.' or 'Ok Google, play Radio X Manchester.'