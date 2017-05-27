John Robins Becomes OFFICIALLY Friends With Brian May

If you’ve been a regular listener to the Elis James and John Robins show over the years, you’ll know that there is one undeniable, absolute FACT.

That is, that John is the World’s Biggest Queen Fan.

From the operatic majesty of Bohemian Rhapsody, the bombastic bravado of We Are The Champions, through to the bittersweet musings of The Show Must Go On, Robins is an unabashed admirer of symphonic rock.

So when Dr Brian May came into the Radio X studio to talk about his new book, Queen In 3-D, there was much excitement. Particularly after Bohemian Rhapsody was named the Best British Song Of All Time by Radio X in April.

As Elis says, “John is kind of Queen’s spin doctor. He’s the Alistair Campbell of rock! “

So how does Brian react to this selfless act of promotion? Watch and find out.

Queen 3-D is a fantastic book that renders some of Brian’s own, treasured photos from the heyday of the band as stereoscopic, three-dimensional images.

