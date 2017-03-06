Elis & John: When Iggy Pop Lived With David Bowie

This is what it looked like when Iggy Pop lived with David Bowie

Back in the late seventies David Bowie and Iggy Pop moved to Berlin, together, and made some of their most iconic music. During their time in the german capital they churned out albums like Low, The Idiot and Lust For Life. What's more astonishing is that fact that lived together during their stay! John and Elis delve into what that might have been like...

Play Elis & John: David Bowie and Iggy Pop David Bowie once lived with Iggy Pop. It looked like this. Thanks @Daniel_JHarries for this Elis & John animation! 01:14

