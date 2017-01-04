Elis James & John Robins Reveal How They Prepare For A Gig And It's Actually Hilarious

The comedians reveal how they get in the zone before a stand up show.

Elis James & John Robins

Most of us prepare for work by guzzling down a cup of coffee and avoiding eye contact on public transport, but then most of us aren't stand up comedians.

Elis James & John Robins, however, ARE stand up comedians, and they have very different ways of preparing for a gig.

Who knew that was the key to comedic success?

You can listen to Elis & John live on Radio X Saturday afternoons from 1PM, or simply download the podcast below.

