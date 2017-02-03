Mumford & Sons And More For The Felix Project Charity Gig

Communion have announced a very special charity concert for The Felix Project featuring Mumford And Sons, Michael Kiwanuka and more.

The intimate event - which will take place at St. Stephen's Church in Shepherd's Bush on 3 March - will raise funds for the organisation which provides "good food for good causes".

Also confirmed for the charity show are the likes of Daughter, Bear’s Den, Fat White Family, Palace, Lucy Rose, Charlie Cunningham, Isaac Gracie, and Money's Jamie Lee.

150 pairs of tickets will be available for the concert via a paid ballot, which can be entered from Friday 3-27 February 2017 for £5 each time.

Mumford and Sons’ Ben Lovett said: “We are really happy to have been asked to perform at St Stephen’s Church in support of The Felix Project. The premise of The Felix Project is one we stand by, not just in its redistribution of resource to those in need, but also in its effort to salvage some of the mindless wastage we create on a daily basis. It's going to be a fun night and will hopefully raise some money for a good cause.”

Event organiser, Communion’s Mazin Tappuni, said: “The Felix Project is already doing amazing things, reducing supermarket waste while delivering food to thousands of Londoners who need it most.”

Sophie Napper fromt the charity - which takes surplus food from supermarkets and delivers it to 50 charities across Britain - added: “We are really excited about the show. It's going to be a fantastic night! All the money raised from the event will help The Felix Project continue to tackle food waste and food poverty and expand into new areas of London.”

Find out more about The Felix Project here.

Enter the £5 ballot for your chance to win tickets for the show here.