WATCH: Dom's Biggest Fan Was Closer To Him Than He Thought...

23rd February 2017, 10:00

Chris and the team told Dom that mega-fan Luke was new Radio X intern Michael.

Chris and the team invited Dom's biggest fan in today so they could finally have that romantic date.

But, rather than just telling Dom when Luke arrived, they thought they'd let him believe he was new Radio X intern Michael.

Find out what happened when Dom realised Michael was actually mega-fan Luke:

Dom's biggest fan is closer than he thinks!

Poor Dom!

Tune into tomorrow's show to find out what happened on their romantic date at TGI Fridays.

