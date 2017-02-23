WATCH: Dom's Biggest Fan Was Closer To Him Than He Thought...

WATCH: Who's Inside Chris Moyles' Mystery Stromtrooper?
For Chris's birthday, the team and O2 got him an OFFICIAL Star Wars Stormtrooper outfit. But who's the celebrity inside it?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris and the team told Dom that mega-fan Luke was new Radio X intern Michael.
Chris and the team invited Dom's biggest fan in today so they could finally have that romantic date.
But, rather than just telling Dom when Luke arrived, they thought they'd let him believe he was new Radio X intern Michael.
Find out what happened when Dom realised Michael was actually mega-fan Luke:
Dom's biggest fan is closer than he thinks!
Dom's biggest fan is closer than he thinks!
01:11
Poor Dom!
Tune into tomorrow's show to find out what happened on their romantic date at TGI Fridays.
For Chris's birthday, the team and O2 got him an OFFICIAL Star Wars Stormtrooper outfit. But who's the celebrity inside it?
It's Chris Moyles' birthday today and the Liverpool comedian has brought him something... "adult".
It's inspired by a certain gameshow.
Watch Dom get pranked AGAIN by Chris and the team.
Find out what went down when Dom met Denzel.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Radiohead High And Dry
Kings Of Leon Four Kicks
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Comments
Powered by Facebook