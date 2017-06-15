WATCH: Who Knew Chris Martin Used To Be A Cockney Gangster?

Watch WATCH: Pippa's Manspreading Email Is Priceless
Chris takes us back to the time Coldplay played Glastonbury in 2000… and the frontman has a very surprising accent.
Who knew Chris Martin used to be a cockney gangster!?
“Right Glastonbury, you slags!”
01:28
“How does Chris Martin talk?” asked Chris this morning.
You - and the entire team - may think that the Coldplay frontman has a quietly-spoken, humble persona.
But wait a minute. Take a listen to this clip of Chris Martin at Glastonbury in 2000.
“Right Glastonbury, you slags!”
Is that the man who brought you the soft tones of Yellow and Fix You… or a Cockney gangster?
It’s hilarious - take a listen.
