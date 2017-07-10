WATCH: You'll Never Guess Who Chris Met In Ireland...

Watch WATCH: Pippa Went To Wimbledon With Toby Anstis & It Was Eventful...
Find out what happened when the pair took to Centre Court.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
You'll never guess who Chris bumped into in Ireland?!
You'll never guess who Chris bumped into in Ireland?!
03:07
Chris had an eventful time in Dublin over the weekend, where he bumped into a fellow broadcaster.
Chris bumped into a broadcaster in Dublin, while visiting his family in Ireland this weekend.
While the presenter seemed to be shocked to hear Chris had Irish roots, the same couldn't be said for the Radio X DJ.
Watch our video here to find out why.
Listen to The Chris Moyles on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
Find out what happened when the pair took to Centre Court.
The comedian sent a message to his birthday twin Jezza, and got the best response ever.
It is kind of creepy, though...
Pete decided to try out the prank during Andy Murray's match at Centre Court.
It's safe to say he wasn't impressed by their hummus chat.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Foo Fighters Run
The Libertines Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Arcade Fire Everything Now
Comments
Powered by Facebook