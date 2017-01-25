WATCH: Is This The World's Longest Radio Competition Ever?

25th January 2017, 13:30

It's fair to say Dom's toilet crossword went on a bit longer than anticipated...

The longest radio competition Chris Moyles show

Today the team introduced Dom's Toilet Crossword Quiz, which saw him reading out clues to listeners who were in with a chance of winning a brand new Selco bathroom.

Unfortunately for some, the competition went on forever and even made one listener's kids late for school!

Watch what happened below:

Play

Is this the world's longest radio competition?...

Is this the world's longest radio competition?...

02:57

In the end it came down to a tie break, and Adam took home the awesome prize. 

We hope Claire's kids made it to school, though...

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More on the Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

Ways to Listen to Radio X