WATCH: Why Was Chris Moyles In Emma Bunton's Bed?

Emma Bunton came in to see Chris and the team this morning and share a fun fact about how they slept in the same bed around the new year.

It turns out the Heart DJ and former Spice Girl stayed in the same room as Chris Moyles over the festive period, but not at the same time.

Watch the pair explain what happened here:

Play Why was Chris in Emma Bunton's bed? Why was Chris in Emma Bunton's bed? 02:04

Despite their hotel rooms being serviced in-between, Chris was sure to give Emma the creeps by letting her know she kept the toilet seat "nice and warm" for her.

Nice one Chris.