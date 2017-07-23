WATCH: What The Heck Is That!?

Watch WATCH: Pippa Gets Surprised By Love Island's Iain Stirling
See Pippa play Guess Who with the reality show's narrator live on air.
What the heck is that!?
Dom has some new headgear. At least, we think that's what it is.
02:21
Dom has some new headgear. At least, we think that's what it is.
Alistair and the team from CuteBitz.com specialise in gifts and have sent in a present for Dominic Byrne.
But can Dom work out what it is?
Does it go on his head? Is it a fashion accessory? Is it part of an Admiral Ackbar fancy dress costume?
Find out more by watching the video.
