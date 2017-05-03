WATCH: "Vernon From Wigan" Sounds Very Familiar...

Watch WATCH: Chris Moyles. Chris Tarrant. And Thomas The Tank Engine.
This is incredible.
Hold On...that's a familiar voice
Find out what happened when Vernon from Wigan called into the show.
03:08
Today a "mechanic" called into Chris and the team, and he sounded just like someone we used to know.
Today, Vernon from Wigan called into the show and he sounded strangely like former Radio X DJ Vernon Kay.
Watch our video above to find out what what he's been up to so far...
Looks like Vern's still taking time to drop huge names!
