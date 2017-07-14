WATCH: Chris Found Toby's Hangover Absolutely Hilarious

14th July 2017, 13:51

Play

Chris found Toby's hangover absolutely hilarious

Watch as Toby's forced to listen back to himself live on-air.

02:29

Watch poor Toby wince as he's forced to listen back to himself live on air.

Toby Tarrant arrived a little worse for wear this morning, and while he thought he might get away with it, Chris and the team found it absolutely hilarious.

So much so, they decided to play back his dodgy links during the show, just in case anyone had missed it!

Watch our video above to see Toby squirm. 

Oh dear! We reckon he's probably learned his lesson now.

