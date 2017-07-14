WATCH: Chris Found Toby's Hangover Absolutely Hilarious

Watch WATCH: Pippa's Prep For Her DJ Set Is Priceless
We can't wait for DJ Just Pip to hit the decks on Friday!
Chris found Toby's hangover absolutely hilarious
Watch as Toby's forced to listen back to himself live on-air.
02:29
Watch poor Toby wince as he's forced to listen back to himself live on air.
Toby Tarrant arrived a little worse for wear this morning, and while he thought he might get away with it, Chris and the team found it absolutely hilarious.
So much so, they decided to play back his dodgy links during the show, just in case anyone had missed it!
Watch our video above to see Toby squirm.
Oh dear! We reckon he's probably learned his lesson now.
What better way to celebrate Johanna Konta's historic feat, than by signing Eddie Grant's classic track?
Just bizarre.
Chris had an eventful time in Dublin over the weekend, where he bumped into a fellow broadcaster.
Find out what happened when the pair took to Centre Court.
