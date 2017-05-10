WATCH: These Bono Impressions Are Brilliant

10th May 2017, 10:51

To celebrate the U2 frontman’s birthday today, Chris and Dom have been paying tribute in a very special way…

Bono U2 Live 2015

Happy birthday Paul Hewson aka Bono!

As you may know, Dominic Byrne is a HUUUUUUGE U2 fan, so to pay tribute to the frontman, he’s decided to give you a taste of his fantastic Bono impression. Just crank up the intro to Where The Streets Have No Name, add a bit of crowd noise and echo and you’re THERE - in the front row of a U2 gig!

Chris thinks Dom’s attempt is rubbish, though - so he has a try himself.

These Bono Impressions are so good!

Happy birthday Bono!

