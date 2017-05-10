WATCH: These Bono Impressions Are Brilliant

Watch WATCH: Dom Is TERRIBLE At The TV Theme Game
…And Chris is frighteningly good at it. But can YOU name these 80s TV classics after just a couple of seconds?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
To celebrate the U2 frontman’s birthday today, Chris and Dom have been paying tribute in a very special way…
Happy birthday Paul Hewson aka Bono!
As you may know, Dominic Byrne is a HUUUUUUGE U2 fan, so to pay tribute to the frontman, he’s decided to give you a taste of his fantastic Bono impression. Just crank up the intro to Where The Streets Have No Name, add a bit of crowd noise and echo and you’re THERE - in the front row of a U2 gig!
Chris thinks Dom’s attempt is rubbish, though - so he has a try himself.
These Bono Impressions are so good!
Happy birthday Bono!
01:13
…And Chris is frighteningly good at it. But can YOU name these 80s TV classics after just a couple of seconds?
…but where would he put it? The team have some suggestions.
Pippa tries to demonstrate her friendship circle to Chris and Dom… without success.
It's the return of an old favourite, and it looks and sounds better than ever.
The I Love Dick actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles how he met his wife Kyra Sedgwick when she came to watch him in a stage show when he was 19.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook