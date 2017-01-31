WATCH: The Yes/No Game Is Back And Pippa's Thrilled About It

Watch WATCH: Chris Revisited Rylan's X Factor Audition And Didn't Hold Back
Meet Ryland Rat!
Chris and the team have brought back Pippa's favourite game, and she almost smashes it.
Chris and the team played the yes/no game with Pippa, and - despite not being able to multitask - she actually did alright. That's until Chris hit her with a personal question that is...
See how she got on below:
It's Pippa's favourite... It's the return of the yes/no game!
02:13
Damn! She was doing so well.
He probably should have checked the pronunciation first...
