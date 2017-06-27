WATCH: The Most Childish Shipping Forecast To Date!

Watch Dom Gets Sent Novelty Tattoo Sleeves And They Look COOL
“Do I look like Mel C?” asks Chris. Errr…
Today, Dominic Byrne was wondering about the Shipping Forecast… It’s one of the most serious and essential broadcasts on radio.
But what would the Shipping Forecast sound like if the person reading it had to break wind?
Would it undermine the whole gravity of the broadcast? Let’s find out.
Beware: there are warnings of gales. Lots of them.
