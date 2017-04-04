The Team Pranked Jack With A Fake Scratch Card & It Was Priceless

4th April 2017, 13:08

Play

The team prank Jack Saunders...so mean!

Jack thinks he's won 250,000...

03:08

Watch the moment Jack Saunders genuinely thought he'd won a quarter of a million pounds.

Chris and the team decided to prank Radio X's Jack Saunders with a fake scratch yesterday, and the results were hilarious. See the moment Jack briefly believed he'd won £250,000 in our video above.

Poor Jack! We think he actually composed himself really well. 

We probably would have cried.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More on the Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

Ways to Listen to Radio X