WATCH: Shiver Me Timbers! …Is That Chris Tarrant?

Watch Chris Pranks Capital XTRA's Jez Welham - It's BRILLIANT!
Watch as the team in the next studio get paranoid... why are there hundreds of text messages flooding in?
Toby’s dad is keeping himself occupied in interesting ways…
Radio X’s Toby Tarrant tweeted a photo of his legendary dad Chris the other day… and it was a strange one.
He was dressed as a pirate, holding a glass of... something.
It's nice that he's filling his days... pic.twitter.com/qauaumq13T— Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) July 16, 2017
Well, kind of. What are those boots all about? And have you noticed that weird parrot on his shoulder?
Whatever, it’s an ideal opportunity for Chris to wheel out his impeccable Chris Tarrant impersonation.
“I’d like to phone a friend, please Chris.”
