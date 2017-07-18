WATCH: Shiver Me Timbers! …Is That Chris Tarrant?

18th July 2017, 16:36

Toby’s dad is keeping himself occupied in interesting ways…

Chris Tarrant dressed as a pirate

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant tweeted a photo of his legendary dad Chris the other day… and it was a strange one.

He was dressed as a pirate, holding a glass of... something.

Well, kind of. What are those boots all about? And have you noticed that weird parrot on his shoulder?

Whatever, it’s an ideal opportunity for Chris to wheel out his impeccable Chris Tarrant impersonation.

“I’d like to phone a friend, please Chris.”

