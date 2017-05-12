WATCH: Dom's Popping Candy Makes Any Film Scene Better

12th May 2017, 14:38

Watch as the retro confectionery adds some extra drama to some of Hollywood's biggest moments.

Dom's popping candy makes every scene better

Think that upside down kissing scene out of Spiderman was intense? How about that moment when the little girl sees the T-Rex in Jurassic Park?

Play

Popping candy makes any dramatic film scene WAY better...

00:47

Well prepare to be blown away, because it turns out popping candy makes every dramatic scene ten times better.

Don't believe us? Watch our video above.

