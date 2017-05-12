WATCH: Dom's Popping Candy Makes Any Film Scene Better

Watch WATCH: How Many Times Did Pippa Just Say “Balls”?!
The team have been sent some - how can we put it? - “male grooming” products.
Watch as the retro confectionery adds some extra drama to some of Hollywood's biggest moments.
Think that upside down kissing scene out of Spiderman was intense? How about that moment when the little girl sees the T-Rex in Jurassic Park?
Popping candy makes any dramatic film scene WAY better...
00:47
Well prepare to be blown away, because it turns out popping candy makes every dramatic scene ten times better.
Don't believe us? Watch our video above.
To celebrate the U2 frontman’s birthday today, Chris and Dom have been paying tribute in a very special way…
…And Chris is frighteningly good at it. But can YOU name these 80s TV classics after just a couple of seconds?
…but where would he put it? The team have some suggestions.
Pippa tries to demonstrate her friendship circle to Chris and Dom… without success.
