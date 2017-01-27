WATCH: Pippa's Snapchats Of Dom Are Hilarious

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that Pippa loves a bit of Snapchat. So much so, she cant resist filming Dom while he's doing the news, and plonking a load of filters on him!

Watch our compilation of her best snaps here:

Are you following Pippa on Snapchat? If not, why not?!

Our faves are definitely onion head Dom and make-up Dom.

Take note LBC!