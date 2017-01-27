WATCH: Pippa's Snapchats Of Dom Are Hilarious

Watch Dom Got Reunited With His German Exchange Pal & It Was Really Awkward...
It looks like "Boring Boris" got his own back!
See the best bits of Dom looking very odd while reading the news.
Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that Pippa loves a bit of Snapchat. So much so, she cant resist filming Dom while he's doing the news, and plonking a load of filters on him!
Watch our compilation of her best snaps here:
Are you following Pippa on Snapchat? If not, why not?!
Our faves are definitely onion head Dom and make-up Dom.
Take note LBC!
