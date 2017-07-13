WATCH: Pippa's Prep For Her DJ Set Is Priceless

13th July 2017, 17:21

We can't wait for DJ Just Pip to hit the decks on Friday!

Pippa prepares to DJ this Friday

Last week, Pippa told the team she'd be playing a set at Dave Masterman's night, and Chris hasn't let her forget it.

This time he decides to help Pippa out with a bit of practice, but it's not quite what she had in mind.

Watch our video above to see DJ Just Pip practice her patter. 

Pippa prepares for her dj set on friday night and it's EPIC!

