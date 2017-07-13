WATCH: Pippa's Prep For Her DJ Set Is Priceless

Watch Dom's 'Gimmie Hope Johanna' NEEDS to Be In The Charts!
What better way to celebrate Johanna Konta's historic feat, than by signing Eddie Grant's classic track?
We can't wait for DJ Just Pip to hit the decks on Friday!
Last week, Pippa told the team she'd be playing a set at Dave Masterman's night, and Chris hasn't let her forget it.
This time he decides to help Pippa out with a bit of practice, but it's not quite what she had in mind.
Watch our video above to see DJ Just Pip practice her patter.
Pippa prepares for her dj set on friday night and it's EPIC!
Pippa prepares for her dj set on friday night and it's EPIC!
Just bizarre.
Chris had an eventful time in Dublin over the weekend, where he bumped into a fellow broadcaster.
Find out what happened when the pair took to Centre Court.
The comedian sent a message to his birthday twin Jezza, and got the best response ever.
