WATCH: Pippa's Love 'Ireland' Update Got Pretty Filthy

9th June 2017, 13:34

Play

Pippa's Love 'Ireland' update got a bit rude!

Get her review from the sexy dating show here.

02:46

Pippa's rundown of the sexy dating show just got hotter.

This morning, Pippa updated the team on last night's Love Island, and one game in particular called "The Hole Package".

Watch our video above.

Naturally, the game brought up some very important questions for the team, and yes- some of them were pretty small ones.

Questions we mean. Head out of the gutter people!

