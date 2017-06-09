WATCH: Pippa's Love 'Ireland' Update Got Pretty Filthy

Watch WATCH: Clumsy Westwood Is Back!
Chris is back with his Westwood impression... and it's clumsier than ever.
Pippa's Love 'Ireland' update got a bit rude!
Get her review from the sexy dating show here.
Pippa's rundown of the sexy dating show just got hotter.
This morning, Pippa updated the team on last night's Love Island, and one game in particular called "The Hole Package".
Naturally, the game brought up some very important questions for the team, and yes- some of them were pretty small ones.
Questions we mean. Head out of the gutter people!
Chris found out his fellow DJ was the biscuit thief, and he wasn't impressed.
Matt is going to see James Corden in London this week, and Chris has a very strange request for him.
Find out what happened when the Ghostbusters legend visited The Chris Moyles Show.
Selco gave Chris a urinal, and his reaction was priceless.
