WATCH: Remember Pippa’s Glastonbury Diary?

Believe us... you don't want to.
Listen as Pippa takes the team through the sounds, the atmosphere and the, er, unpleasant noises of Glastonbury 2016.
As you may recall, Pippa went down to Glastonbury Festival last summer and was charged with the task of making an audio diary on her phone.
Join Chris and the team as they relive re-live Glastonbury through Pippa’s eyes. Or her voice, rather.
Get ready for such pearls of wisdom as “I dropped my sunglasses down the toilet, then picked them back out again.”
“It really is like being inside her head,” says Chris.
The team had to start the show without their Executive Producer this morning, and boy did Chris let her know about it!
Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut on GMB, and it was priceless.
Chris takes us back to the time Coldplay played Glastonbury in 2000… and the frontman has a very surprising accent.
Find out what happened when Pippa caught a "level 28" offender on the tube.
