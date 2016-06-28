WATCH: Remember Pippa’s Glastonbury Diary?

As you may recall, Pippa went down to Glastonbury Festival last summer and was charged with the task of making an audio diary on her phone.

Join Chris and the team as they relive re-live Glastonbury through Pippa’s eyes. Or her voice, rather.

Get ready for such pearls of wisdom as “I dropped my sunglasses down the toilet, then picked them back out again.”

“It really is like being inside her head,” says Chris.