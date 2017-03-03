WATCH: Pippa's Dingbat Game Has Sent The Team Nuts

Today, Pippa taught the team all about Dingbats, and kind of made them fell like dingbats in the process.

Watch them try their hardest to work out what the hell it all means in our video above.

To be fair, we had absolutely no idea.

Oh and just in case you wanted to know: according to the internet, "Dingbats are visual word puzzles from which a well known phrase or saying has to be identified. They are derived from the board game that was devised by Paul Sellars."

You're welcome.