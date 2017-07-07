WATCH: Pippa Went To Wimbledon With Toby Anstis & It Was Eventful...

Watch WATCH: Jack Whitehall And Jeremy Kyle Have Something In Common
The comedian sent a message to his birthday twin Jezza, and got the best response ever.
Find out what happened when the pair took to Centre Court.
Pippa accepted Toby's invitation to watch the tennis at Wimbledon, and there wasn't a dull moment.
But is it any wonder when you kick things off by taking off your top, buying a headband and getting in two bottles of pink champagne?
Watch our video and find out what else went down on row Z of centre court!
Pippa and Toby went to Wimbledon!
Pippa and Toby went to watch the tennis.
It is kind of creepy, though...
Pete decided to try out the prank during Andy Murray's match at Centre Court.
It's safe to say he wasn't impressed by their hummus chat.
The outspoken comedian told Chris and the team about his toughest crowds.
