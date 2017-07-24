WATCH: Pippa Watching Sex Scenes With Her Parents Is Priceless

Watch WATCH: What The Heck Is That!?
Dom has some new headgear. At least, we think that's what it is.
Pippa watching sex scenes with her parents is priceless!
So so awkward.
Plus, her dad's reaction is hilarious!
Pippa spent the weekend at home and experienced something absolutely EVERYONE dreads when she unintentionally watched sex scenes with her parents.
Apparently it's all Dan O'Connell's fault, as he recommended she watch HBO series, The Night Of, but didn't mention it had a few saucy scenes in it.
Find out what happened when Pippa was made to watch the show, and what her parents did to try and spare her blushes!
Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
