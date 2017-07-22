WATCH: Pippa Gets Surprised By Love Island's Iain Stirling

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last month, you'd know that the whole of Britain is obsessed with Love Island.

Pippa is one such Brit who can't get enough of the reality dating show, and her Love Island updates are second to none!

This week, Chris decided to surprise her with one of the hottest voices of the moment; Love Island's Iain Stirling.

Find out what happened when Pippa came face to face (kinda) with the Scottish comedian, writer and telly presenter.

Oh, and excuse the topless FaceTime... he is in Spain after all!