WATCH: Pippa Gets Surprised By Love Island's Iain Stirling

Watch Chris Pranks Capital XTRA's Jez Welham - It's BRILLIANT!
Watch as the team in the next studio get paranoid... why are there hundreds of text messages flooding in?
Pippa plays Guess Who? and gets a big Love Island surprise!
Find out what happened when Pippa came face to face with Iain Stirling.
03:37
See Pippa play Guess Who with the reality show's narrator live on air.
Unless you've been living under a rock for the last month, you'd know that the whole of Britain is obsessed with Love Island.
Pippa is one such Brit who can't get enough of the reality dating show, and her Love Island updates are second to none!
This week, Chris decided to surprise her with one of the hottest voices of the moment; Love Island's Iain Stirling.
Find out what happened when Pippa came face to face (kinda) with the Scottish comedian, writer and telly presenter.
Oh, and excuse the topless FaceTime... he is in Spain after all!
Scrolling through Dom’s German friend’s Twitter has been an eye-opener for some…
The team decided to take inspiration from Love Island and make Dom take a lie detector test.
Toby’s dad is keeping himself occupied in interesting ways…
In fact, the team are so convinced he'll dodge any exercise they've put money on it!
