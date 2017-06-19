WATCH: Pippa Slept Through Her Alarm, And It Was Hilarious

Watch WATCH: Pippa Got Pranked In The Best Way Ever...
Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut on GMB, and it was priceless.
Pippa missed her alarm this morning and it's SO funny!
Pippa woke up very late, and Chris laid into her for it.
The team had to start the show without their Executive Producer this morning, and boy did Chris let her know about it!
Pippa slept through her alarm for the first time ever, and she was totally hysterical about it.
Chris obviously wasn't going to let her off the hook that easily, and decided to play out her phone call live on air:
21 missed calls! Something tells us she'll be double checking her alarm tonight.
