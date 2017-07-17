WATCH: Pippa's Pre-DJ Video Is 100% Classic Pippa...

17th July 2017, 17:06

Play

Pippa's pre-DJ video is just hilarious

It's just SO Pippa!

01:38

Pippa took a vid ahead of her epic DJ set, and it was hilarious.

Despite all the teasing from Chris last week, Pippa played an amazing DJ set on Friday night.

However, in true Pippa style, she ran into a few snags while shooting her video before heading off, and almost forgot her phone.

Watch our video above.

Nevertheless, she totally recovered by the time she made it back into Central London and absolutely smashed her DJ set.

Watch our video of Pippa opening her DJ set with none other than Duck Sauce's Barbra Streisand:

Play

Pippa finally plays THAT DJ set.

The song she opens with is an absolute corker!

00:39

