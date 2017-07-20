WATCH: Pippa Just Can’t Get Over This “Bulge”

20th July 2017, 10:03

Pippa just can't get over that 'bulge' ?

Scrolling through Dom’s German friend’s Twitter has been an eye-opener for some…

You’ll be familiar with Dominic Byrne’s German exchange student friend “Boring” Boris. The two had a (kind of) tearful reunion last week, and the pair have since become firm buddies again.
 

Boris' Not-So-Boring Surprise Visit

German exchange student ‘Boring Boris’ hasn’t seen Dom in 29 years. UNTIL TODAY. Surprise!!

Well, Boris has now attracted a whole host of new followers to his Twitter account, BorisB1972 and Chris has been enjoying some of the photos.

Of particular interest is a snap of Boris at a cider festival, with some ZZ Top-esque gentlemen, but something in particular has caught Pippa’s eye…

Wow.

