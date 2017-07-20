WATCH: Pippa Just Can’t Get Over This “Bulge”

Watch WATCH: So Did Dom Actually Go To The Gym Yesterday?
The team decided to take inspiration from Love Island and make Dom take a lie detector test.
Pippa just can't get over that 'bulge' ?
Scrolling through Dom’s German friend’s Twitter has been an eye-opener for some…
You’ll be familiar with Dominic Byrne’s German exchange student friend “Boring” Boris. The two had a (kind of) tearful reunion last week, and the pair have since become firm buddies again.
Boris' Not-So-Boring Surprise Visit
German exchange student ‘Boring Boris’ hasn’t seen Dom in 29 years. UNTIL TODAY. Surprise!!
Well, Boris has now attracted a whole host of new followers to his Twitter account, BorisB1972 and Chris has been enjoying some of the photos.
Of particular interest is a snap of Boris at a cider festival, with some ZZ Top-esque gentlemen, but something in particular has caught Pippa’s eye…
Wow.
I'm sorry... am I the only one who can't get over the 'bulge'? https://t.co/ArVLbKXWAH— Pippa Taylor (@Pipskin) July 20, 2017
Thank you for the great Ciderchat at the botw Festival. @GwatkinCider pic.twitter.com/6amJ8nGqHE— Boris (@BorisB1972) July 15, 2017
The team decided to take inspiration from Love Island and make Dom take a lie detector test.
In fact, the team are so convinced he'll dodge any exercise they've put money on it!
