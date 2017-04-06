WATCH: Just Call Her Pippa Jackson!

Watch WATCH: Dave And Pippa Getting A Massage Is Almost NSFW
Those noises though!
It's Pippa Jackson!
Watch Pippa getting the Earth Song treatment.
01:10
Watch Chris giving Pippa the full Earth Song treatment.
Chris and the team had a leaf blower sent in, they decided to put it to the best use possible by using it on Pippa.
Watch her go full-on Michael Jackson in our video above.
To be fair, we think Pippa's enjoying it a bit too much and it's all gone to her head.
Too bad Dave didn't turn up and do Jarvis Cocker-style stage invasion...
