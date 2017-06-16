WATCH: Pippa Got Pranked In The Best Way Ever...

This week, we followed Pippa's manspreading saga, where she snapped an unsuspecting offender on the tube and sent an email to Good Morning Britain.

To her amazement, she got a reply from the ITV daytime show, and was convinced she was due to appear on Lorraine to talk about it.

Watch our video to find out what happened next...

Play Pippa just fell for the most EPIC prank ever! Chris and the team tricked Pippa into thinking she was making her TV debut. 04:54

Poor Pippa!

She had bullet points and everything!

Watch this video to find out how it all started here:

Play Pippa is blowing this Manspreading story WIDE open! 2 Find out what happened when Pippa caught a "level 28" manspreader on the tube. 02:47

Oh... and don't forget Chris' Lorraine impression...