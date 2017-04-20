WATCH: Kriss Akabusi Gave Pippa The Best Pep Talk Ever...

20th April 2017, 14:05

Get the sporting legend's words of wisdom for Pippa ahead of her first ever marathon.

Pippa gets advice from Kriss Akabusi

Pippa's taking part in the London Marathon for the first time ever this Sunday, and needless to say she's a little nervous about it.

But luckily, Chris and the team had a sporting hero on hand to offer some words of advice... and it was none other than Kriss Akabusi!

Watch to find out what pearls of wisdom Kriss had to give here:

Play

Pippa gets a motivational speech!

Pippa gets a motivational speech!

02:34

 

Wow.

That laugh, though. Anyone else want Kriss as their life coach? 

Good luck Pippa! 

