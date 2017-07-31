WATCH: Pippa Put A Face Mask On Dom's Head & It Was Kinda Creepy

Watch WATCH: Toby's Going To Let Pippa Give Him A Hilarious Tattoo
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
This week a listener dared to ask the question on everyone's lips: Where does Dom's face finish and his head begin?
Not only that, but they sent in a handy face mask to help try and find out.
Watch the moment Pippa smothered the beauty product all over Dom's face and head, while Chris used a leaf blower to help it dry quickly... As you do.
Question: Where does Dom's face end, and head start?
A fan sent in a face mask so the team could find out.
03:36
Welcome back Dom!
