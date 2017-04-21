WATCH: You NEED To Hear This Poem From 9-Year-Old Eva

Watch WATCH: Kriss Akabusi Gave Pippa The Best Pep Talk Ever...
Get the sporting legend's words of wisdom for Pippa ahead of her first ever marathon.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Dom got sent in a poem from a young fan, and things got seriously deep.
Today, Dom got sent in a poem from young fan Eva, and it was pretty darn good.
Chris just found one main problem with it... can you guess what it is?
Dom's poem from 9 Year Old Eva...
Dom received a poem from a young listener, but Chris has just one problem with it.
01:49
Come on Chris, she is only 9 year's old! Plus she's about to be published.
Get the sporting legend's words of wisdom for Pippa ahead of her first ever marathon.
Cruises: pure luxury or floating prisons? The debate rages on.
Chris showed off his pics from the Hirst exhibit in Venice, and they're hilarious.
Toby's loving it though!
Dom's branching out into DJing and he could be coming to a wedding near you!
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Kings Of Leon Sex On Fire
Manic Street Preachers If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
Arctic Monkeys Fluorescent Adolescent
Comments
Powered by Facebook