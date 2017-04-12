WATCH: Chris Moyles & Chris Tarrant's Face Swap Is Horrifying

Watch WATCH: Dom's Disco Is Actually Amazing...
Dom's branching out into DJing and he could be coming to a wedding near you!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Toby's loving it though!
Today, the team decided to unnerve Toby and find out what it would look like to put Chris Moyles and Chris Tarrant's faces together. Turns out Chris Moyles + Chris Tarrant = the stuff of nightmares.
Watch our video here:
Chris Moyles or Chris Tarrant!? ?
Chris Moyles and Chris Tarrant's faces together is the stuff of nightmares!
00:32
Seriously frightening stuff!
Dom's branching out into DJing and he could be coming to a wedding near you!
Chris just went in on Pippa's brand of honesty.
Moyles just couldn't help playing one last prank!
Watch Chris giving Pippa the full Earth Song treatment.
Those noises though!
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook