WATCH: Matt's TV Themes Game Got Pretty Serious This Week

10th June 2017, 12:00

Watch the team get competitive over Matt's quiz.

Chris Moyles and Bananas In Pyjamas

Matt hosted his TV themes game again this week, and this time things got competitive.

Find out who was able to guess the songs for the likes of Friends, Eastenders and Bananas In Pyjamas... yes really.

Play

The TV Themes Game got very competitive

Matt tested the team on another blinding quiz this week.

03:49

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Elis James and John Robins

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Elis James and John Robins

Ways to Listen to Radio X