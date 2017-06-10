WATCH: Matt's TV Themes Game Got Pretty Serious This Week

Watch WATCH: Pippa's Love 'Ireland' Update Got Pretty Filthy
Well that escalated quickly!
Watch the team get competitive over Matt's quiz.
Matt hosted his TV themes game again this week, and this time things got competitive.
Find out who was able to guess the songs for the likes of Friends, Eastenders and Bananas In Pyjamas... yes really.
The TV Themes Game got very competitive
Matt tested the team on another blinding quiz this week.
03:49
Chris is back with his Westwood impression... and it's clumsier than ever.
Chris found out his fellow DJ was the biscuit thief, and he wasn't impressed.
Matt is going to see James Corden in London this week, and Chris has a very strange request for him.
Find out what happened when the Ghostbusters legend visited The Chris Moyles Show.
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
