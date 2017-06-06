WATCH: Matt HAS To Do This Dare On The Late Late Show

6th June 2017, 14:21

Matt is going to see James Corden in London this week, and Chris has a very strange request for him.

Matt Smith on the Chris Moyles Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to Blighty, but Chris and the team have a very odd request for Matt, who's going to watch James Corden shoot his show in our capital city this week.

Find out what it is in our video:

Play

Matt NEEDS to do his challenge on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

03:11

Come on Matt, we dare you... In fact we CHOO-SE you! 

