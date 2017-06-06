WATCH: Matt HAS To Do This Dare On The Late Late Show

Watch WATCH: Did Dan Aykroyd Just Offer To Tuck Chris In?
Find out what happened when the Ghostbusters legend visited The Chris Moyles Show.
Matt is going to see James Corden in London this week, and Chris has a very strange request for him.
The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to Blighty, but Chris and the team have a very odd request for Matt, who's going to watch James Corden shoot his show in our capital city this week.
Find out what it is in our video:
Matt NEEDS to do his challenge on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Come on Matt, we dare you... In fact we CHOO-SE you!
Find out what happened when the Ghostbusters legend visited The Chris Moyles Show.
