WATCH: Kev's Love Island Review Is The Best Thing Ever

13th June 2017, 15:04

Play

Kev's Love Island update is something else...

He's got some pretty random tips for how to get on the show too.

01:10

Unsurprisingly, Pippa's alter ego has kept an eye on the saucy dating show.

Just like Pippa, Kev's been watching Love Island and he can't get enough of it.

Plus, his advice for getting on the dating show is pretty much second to none.

A wax and a tan seem pretty straight forward, but he's going to have to work on the shoes bit.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

Ways to Listen to Radio X