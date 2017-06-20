WATCH: Imagine If Chris Was On Love Island?

Watch WATCH: Pippa Slept Through Her Alarm, And It Was Hilarious
The team had to start the show without their Executive Producer this morning, and boy did Chris let her know about it!
Can you imagine if Chris went on Love Island?
The team tried to.
00:52
Believe us... you don't want to.
Love Island was another hot topic this week, but this time the team imagined what it would be like if Chris walked into the villa.
Would the ladies think he was a bit of them, or a just a total melt? Watch our video above to find out!
